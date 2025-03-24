Reps Assure FCT Traditional Rulers Of Adequate Funding

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has assured traditional rulers in the territory of its support for better funding of the traditional institution.

The committee also pledged to explore the possibility of giving legislative backing to the five per cent deduction from Area Councils’ funds for the traditional institutions, upgrading traditional stools, and creating more chiefdoms to enhance their functions.

Chairman of the committee, Fredrick Agbedi, made these assurances during an interaction with the FCT Traditional Council on Monday in Abuja.

Agbedi acknowledged the critical role traditional rulers play in cultural preservation, security, conflict resolution, and community development.

“Your leadership has been instrumental in fostering peace and stability within the FCT, and your contributions to local development are invaluable,” he said.

He also addressed the traditional rulers’ request regarding the allocation of five per cent of Area Councils’ funds to support traditional institutions.

“However, the disbursement and allocation of funds within the FCT are governed by statutory budgetary frameworks that prioritize various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare.

“While we acknowledge the merit of your request, the current financial framework does not explicitly provide for such an allocation to traditional institutions.

“Any allocation of such funds will require legislative review and policy amendments to ensure compliance with existing financial regulations,” Agbedi explained.

He informed the council that an Area Councils Administration Establishment Bill had recently passed its first reading in the House of Representatives.

“This committee will liaise with all relevant stakeholders to explore provisions that address the concerns of traditional rulers, including the allocation of funds for traditional institutions.

“In the interim, we encourage traditional councils to engage with Area Councils to discuss potential partnerships and mutually beneficial initiatives that align with existing budgetary provisions.

“We also assure you that we are open to further discussions on this issue and remain committed to collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the welfare of traditional institutions.

“We will continue to explore possible mechanisms through which the role of traditional rulers can be better supported within the financial framework of the FCT and Area Councils,” he added.

Chairman of the FCT Traditional Council, Adamu Baba Yunusa (Ona of Abaji), informed the committee that the council oversees 17 chiefdoms across the six Area Councils, with the Ona of Abaji being the only first-class chief.

He listed the numerous challenges affecting the council’s operations, including inadequate funding and the absence of a legal framework to strengthen the financing of traditional institutions in the FCT.

“The implementation of the five per cent local government allocation for traditional rulers, as done in some states, will go a long way in addressing these challenges,” Yunusa said.

