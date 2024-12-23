Reps Assure Bauchi Of Ecological Fund Increase

Share

The House Committee on Ecological Fund Chairman Aminu Jaji has promised Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed that the state will be recommended for an increase in its ecological fund allocation.

According to him, this followed the committee’s assessment of the state’s efforts in mitigating its ecological challenges.

The legislator, who visited Mohammed, praised the governor’s efforts and assured that the House would address erosion and flooding in the affected areas.

During the committee’s visit, they inspected areas such as ATAP, Gadan Tambari Housing Estate, Federal Low-Cost Bridge, and Gwallaga Mayaki communities.

The committee observed significant devastation, including submerged houses, farmland, and properties, and identified environmental challenges, social erosion, and water-related issues as key concerns.

To address these challenges, the committee recommends a multifaceted approach, considering both technical and social aspects.

The lawmakers may also increase funds allocated to Bauchi to support ecological initiatives. the governor appreciated the committee’s sacrifice and promised to provide to support them.

Bauchi previously received a significant allocation of ecological funds, with N2.371 billion disbursed between 2021 and 2022.

