Reps Ask Wike To Tackle Insecurity, Decaying Infrastructure In FCT

The House of Representatives has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike to tackle the growing insecurity and dilapidated infrastructure in the capital city.

Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara gave the advice at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

Enumerating the challenges facing residents of the FCT, Betara said the House was worried by the “Rising rate of insecurity, especially the increased activities of ‘one chance’ taxi drivers who rob unsuspecting passengers”, adding that “The safety of our residents and visitors is of utmost importance, therefore, we must collaborate with relevant security agencies to address this issue and restore trust in our transportation system”

He said “The current state of our infrastructure presents a significant challenge. Blockages in our foul and stormwater sewers have resulted in bleeding sewers across the Capital City. Other issues include the incidences of knocked-down street lights that have turned the city into darkness at night, which aids the activities of hoodlums.

“Similarly, most of the manholes within the city are left open thereby causing accidents to motorists and pedestrians. Hon, minister, we need to prioritise regular maintenance to prevent further deterioration and ensure the safety and comfort of FCT residents and visitors”.

While commending Wike on his policies, Betara said “On the other hand, we would like to extend our heartfelt commendations to the honourable minister of the FCT.

“We appreciate your visionary leadership and the giant strides you have taken towards the infrastructural development of our beloved Capital City through the completion of ongoing and abandoned projects, and commencing new ones.

“The improvements we have witnessed under your stewardship in the last few months have significantly enhanced the living conditions and overall well-being of our residents. The resuscitation of the Abuja Light Rail Project would address the challenges faced by our transportation system and ensure the smooth flow of traffic and accessibility for all.

“Likewise, we applaud your efforts in removing the FCT Administration from the Treasury Single Account, which has facilitated the smooth funding for the execution of these projects. Furthermore, your relentless commitment to enforcing and boosting the collection of revenues on tenement charges has been remarkable.

“However, esteemed minister, | will not hesitate to draw your attention to some pressing issues that require urgent attention. Our observations have revealed the following problems facing our territory:

“Declining revenue from some major revenue-generating agencies such as the Abuja Water Board, Department of Parks and Recreation and Abuja Environmental Protection Board: This trend does not bode well for the sustainable development of FCT. We must explore innovative solutions to ensure that these vital institutions can operate effectively while also generating the necessary revenue needed to provide infrastructure and services.

“Decline of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Budget (FCT National Component): The FGN Budget (FCT National Component) is used to carter for the development of National Priority projects such as Greater Abuja Water Supply, development of new districts, provision of critical facilities and infrastructure and funding Abuja Light Rail.

“However, over the years this budget has been shrinking from an average sum of over 100 million Naira annually 2012-2014; to a paltry sum of 12 million Naira in 2023. This poses a significant challenge to the development of the Territory”, he stated.