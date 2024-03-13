Reps Ask TCN To Resuscitate Yenagoa Power Transmission Substation

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to swiftly intervene by resuscitating the power transmission substation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The House said this would prevent a complete collapse of power distribution and transmission in Yenagoa, the capital city.

The call was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Oboku Abonsizibe Ofor, which was unanimously adopted at the plenary presides over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

While presenting the motion, the lawmaker noted that Chapter II of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), provided for the economic and social rights of the citizens.

He informed that on 23 September 2023, the 132/33KV Transmission Substation serving Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital and its environs was gutted by fire, throwing Yenagoa in total darkness. Subsequently, the State has been struggling to use only a feeder to supply five feeders.

Hon. Odor expressed worry that the operational feeder is getting weak and, if urgent steps are not taken, the feeder will collapse.

He affirmed that the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company had been carrying out remedial services to avert the collapse of the weak operational feeder.

The House Committee on Power was therefore mandated to ensure compliance.