Reps Ask TCN to Resuscitate Yenagoa Power Transmission Substation

The House of Representatives has urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to intervene by resuscitating the power transmission substation in Yenagoa. The House said this would prevent the complete collapse of power distribution and transmission in the Bayelsa State capital. T

he call was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Oboku Abonsizibe Ofor and was unanimously adopted at the plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. While presenting the motion, the lawmaker noted that Chapter II of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), provided for the economic and social rights of the citizens.

He said on September 23, 2023, the 132/33KV transmission substation serving Yenagoa and its environs was gutted by fire, throwing the city in total darkness. Subsequently, the state has been struggling to use only a feeder to supply five feeders. Odor said the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company had been carrying out remedial services to avert the collapse of the weak operational feeder.