November 27, 2025
November 27, 2025
Reps Ask Military To Takeover National Park, Kainji From Bandits

The House of Representatives Wednesday directed the Chief of Defence Staff to mobilise military personnel with modern weapons to mop up the National Park near Kainji Dam, which is currently in the control of bandits as their meeting point.

The House also called for the establishment of Forward Operative Base (FOB) at Lumma, Audu Fari, Agwara and Mago in the Borgu/Agwara federal constituency of Niger state.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali, representing Borgu/Agwara federal constituency of Niger state, where over 300 students were kidnapped at St. Mary’s Catholic School last week.

It also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to provide food and non-food items to the surviving victims and families of the deceased scattered across the federal constituency.

Similarly, the House has directed the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to convert the Kainji Park into a viable agricultural facility.

While presenting the motion, Ali recalled that on 21st of November, 2025, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State and kidnapped 303 students, 12 teachers and a notable figure, Sarkin Samarin Agwara.

