Reps Ask FG To Prioritise Forex Allocation For Airlines

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to prioritise the allocation of foreign exchange at concessionary rates to airline operators in a bid to address the escalating cost of domestic airfares.

The House issued the call after adopting a motion of urgent national importance moved by Obi Aguocha. It also sought the creation of a transparent mechanism to assess minimum operational costs for airlines throughout the Yuletide period, alongside targeted subsidy or palliative support to reduce the gap between operational expenses and fares affordable to the public.

Aguocha, while presenting the motion, expressed concern that soaring airfares are preventing many Nigerians from travelling home for the festive season, stressing that cultural bonds and family reunions should not be undermined by prohibitive pricing.

He noted that although operators face challenges ranging from high JetA1 fuel prices to currency instability, the sector must embrace social responsibility.

He warned that the unprecedented rise in fares threatens long-standing communal traditions cherished by Nigerians during Christmas.

The motion was unanimously adopted and referred to the Committee on Aviation for further legislative action.