Reps Ask FG To Halt Divestment Of Shell, TotalEnergies, Others

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to immediately halt all divestment processes by Shell, TotalEnergies, and other JOCs until their historical environmental and social liabilities are addressed, and ensure that no divestment proceeds without transparent consultations with Niger Delta communities and state governments.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by minority leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers).

The House also mandated the NUPRC to enforce compliance with the PIA and reject divestment applications that fail to meet the highest standards of corporate accountability and conduct detailed assessments of new operators’ financial, technical, and environmental capacities before granting approval.

It equally called for the establishment of an Environmental Restoration Fund, financed by IOCs, to comprehensively address the UNEP and BSOEC’s estimated $100 billion in damages across the Niger Delta and introduce Community profit-sharing.

