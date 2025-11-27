New Telegraph

November 27, 2025
Reps Ask EFCC To Give Details Of Crude Oil Seizures, Sales

Reps Begin Probe of Oil Spill Cleanup funds in Niger Delta

The House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee on the Implementation and Oversight of the Naira-for-CrudeOil Policy yesterday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide comprehensive details on crude oil seizures, sales and disposal under its watch.

Chairman of the committee, Emerengwa Boniface Sunday, gave the directive during the resumption of the investigative hearing on the Nairafor-Crude-Oil policy with stakeholders in Abuja.

During the hearing, Special Adviser to the EFCC Chairman on Regulatory Compliance, Francis Usani, said the Commission’s submissions to the committee were limited to information on referrals made to it from 2003 to date, including crude oil seizures handled by the EFCC.

He admitted that no direct investigations had been conducted by the anti-graft agency specifically under the Naira-for-Crude policy.

