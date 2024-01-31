Reps Ask Customs To End Vehicle Smuggling

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise on Wednesday asked the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi to stop the smuggling of vehicles through the nation’s porous borders.

Chairman of the committee, Hon.Leke Abejide gave the charge to the CGC and other top officials of the agency during the 2024 Budget defence and review of the 2023 budget.

He urged the agency to tackle issues of smuggling and border crimes and strengthen relationships with host communities.

The lawmaker also asked the Nigeria Customs Service NCS to align its budget to the principles of accountability and probity in the use of public resources.

The committee chairman and some other lawmakers also asked the agency to tackle issues of proliferation of arms and light weapons and commended the agency for budgeting hugely for capital projects across the states of the nation.

In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi said that the agency is working collaboratively with other agencies of government to stop the smuggling of vehicles in the nation’s borders.

He said that the agency had set a revenue target of N5.079 trillion in 2024 to ensure there is revenue for the government to fund the national budgets

He also hinted that the agency is seeking the approval of the N706.4 trillion budget of the agency for cargo tracking, decongestion of the Seaports, personnel emoluments, and execution of capital projects.

The Committee Chairman, Hon Abejide who said that the Committee is committed to approval of funds to strengthen the agency urged the Chief Executive Officer to embrace electronic custom in his operations.

