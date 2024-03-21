Reps Approve New Salaries, Allowances for Judicial Officers

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed through third reading the bill seeking upward review of salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits for judicial office-holders in the country. The bill seeks to amend “Certain Political, Public, and Judicial Office-Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act, No. 6, 2002 (as amended) by deleting section 2(b), Part II of the schedule to the Act and any other provisions relating to judicial office holders. Details of the bill as passed by the lawmakers in Part I of the schedule showed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria is entitled to: N13,462,617.95 annual basic salary or N1,121,884.83 monthly salary.

The CJN is also entitled to: N51,157,948.21 annual regular allowances or N4,263,162.35 monthly regular allowances. He is also entitled to non-regular allowances of: N6,731,308.98 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N142,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $2,000 Estacode (per night); N80,775,707.70 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure) and N53,850,471.80 as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.

Other Justices of the Supreme Court are to take home N9,913,394.22 annual basic salary or N826,116.19 monthly salary. Each of them is also entitled to: N50,558,310.52 annual regular allowances or N4,213,192.54 monthly regular allowances. They are also entitled to non-regular allowances of: N9,913,394.22 rent (annually); N4,956,697.11 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N100,000 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,300 Estacode (per night) and N29,740,182.66 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure) etc. President of the Court of Appeal is entitled to N9,913,394.22 annual basic salary or N826,116.19 monthly salary.

He/she is also entitled to: N52,540,989.37 annual regular allowances or N4,478,415.78 monthly regular allowances. He/she is also entitled to non-regular allowances of: N9,913,394.22 Rent (annually); N4,956,697.11 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N100,000 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,300 Estacode (per night) and N29,740,182.66 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure), etc. Meanwhile, for the Court of Appeal, each of the justices is entitled to: N7,985,711.58 annual basic salary or N665,475.97 monthly salary.

They are also entitled to: N44,719,984.85 annual regular allowances or N3,726,665.40 monthly regular allowances; non-regular allowances of N7,985,711.58 rent (annually); N3,992,855.79 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N85,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,100 Estacode (per night) abd N23,957,134.74 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure).

Similarly, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the President of the National Industrial Court, the Chief Judge FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, the Resident FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge State High Court, Grand Kadi State Sharia Court of Appeal and President State Customary Court of Appeal are all entitled to the same salaries, allowances and fringe benefits. Each of the Justices of the Court of Appeal is entitled to: N7,985,711.58 annual basic salary or N665,475.97 monthly salary.

Each of them is also entitled to: N42,324,271.37 annual regular allowances or N3,527,022.61 monthly regular allowances; non-regular allowances of N7,985,711.58 Rent (annually); N3,992,855.79 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N85,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,100 Estacode (per night) and N23,957,134.74 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure), etc.

Also, judges of the Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, FCT High Court, FCT Customary Court of Appeal, State High Court, State Customary Court of Appeal, Kadis of FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, and Kadis of State Sharia Court of Appeal are entitled to the same salaries, allowances and fringe benefits. Each of them is entitled to: N7,222,569.48 annual basic salary or N601,880.79 monthly salary, among other allowances. The bill is expected to be transmitted to the President for assent with an implementation date effective January 2024.