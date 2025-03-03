Reps Approve N250m SEDC 2025 Budget 

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) on Monday approved the 2025 budget as takeoff for the new commission.

Chairman of the committee, Chris Nkwonta, who disclosed after the budget defense with the management of commission said the budget will mark the beginning of good things in the South East geopolitical zone.

He said the South East has been neglected for over 54 years after the civil war and with the SEDC, the development of the area will start in earnest.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the SEDC bill into law, Okonta noted that the budget would be targeted at addressing infrastructural deficits in the geopolitical zone.

“This budget essentially is going to target those areas where there were deficits in terms of infrastructure, erosion and other areas of human capital development.

“You are aware that since after the civil war, the South East has not been what it ought to be. Remember that at the end of the civil War there was this promise that was made to us.

“You know the three R’s and till today, that has not been done until this President signed the bill into law. We are talking about 54 years after the civil war.

“The Commission will be expected to build roads, bridges, railways and manpower development.

“Although the money will not be enough, this is just a takeoff grant. This is just the beginning because the SEDC is just a growing concern, and the President has given them this take-off grant.

“The commission also expects money to come in from federal allocation. I am told that money is also expected to come from the five South Eastern states, from ecological funds coming into the country and from oil companies operating in the South East.

“Even though this is not enough, we need to start from somewhere. But we are grateful to the President that after six military heads of state and five democratically elected Presidents, attention has been given to the South East.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. Even those boys that are causing trouble, when they see that the region is now being taken care of, what they are doing now will not continue.

“If you want to develop the South East, there has to be leave. If there is no peace and. Security, there is nothing we can do. Some of the items in the budget are aimed at addressing insecurity, unemployment and youth development”.

Nkwonta said that the SEDC, through its project implementation, would bring about an end to agitations and youthful unrest in the area.

The SEDC management was led by the chairman, Emeka Nworgu.

