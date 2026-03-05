Reps Approve N140bn SEDC 2026 Budget

The House of Representatives Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) has approved the Commission’s proposed 2026 budget of N140 billion.

The budget was presented by SEDC Managing Director, Mark Okoye, during a budget defence session before the Committee on Thursday.

Okoye explained, “We’ve also reviewed the 2026 call circular published by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning, which instructed us to carry forward the capital expenditure from last year due to certain inherited challenges. Last year focused on assuring investor confidence and servicing debts inherited by the government. This year, we have made provisions to bring last year’s budget into the current year, influencing what we present today.”

He highlighted SEDC’s ambitious development plans for the South East, including the construction of railways across the five states to enhance trade, investment, and regional integration.

“Our vision is to make the South East a preferred investment hub in the next ten years through industrialization, agriculture, and technology. Economic and development policies across the region will be harmonized and funded by government, private sector, external investors, and development partners,” he added.

Okoye further outlined budget allocations, including: Southeast Regional Intervention Projects and Programme: N10.5 billion. Southeast Regional Economic and Industrial Development Programme: N24.5 billion. Southeast Zonal Allocation to States Project: N10.25 billion

He explained that state governments could provide matching grants to implement state-specific programmes. He also highlighted the Renewed Hope Housing and Market Development Programme as part of the budget.

After the adoption of the budget as a working document, Committee Chairman Hon. Chris Nkwonta commended Okoye and the SEDC board for their vision and developmental plans.

“From what we have heard, bringing you on board was the right decision. You are truly a round peg in a round hole. What we are doing now is laying the groundwork before taking off, and your leadership is commendable,” Nkwonta said.