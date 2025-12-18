Reps Approve MTEF/FSP, Set Crude Oil Benchmark At US$64.85, Exchange Rate N1,512

Ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the N54.46 trillion 2026 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives has approved the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The approval followed the presentation of the joint committee report on finance, national planning, and economic development by Hon. James Faleke, which was adopted at Thursday’s committee of supply presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

The House endorsed projected crude oil benchmark prices of US$64.85, US$64.30, and US$65.50 per barrel for 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively, alongside domestic crude oil production estimates of 1.84 mbpd, 1.88 mbpd, and 1.92 mbpd. The exchange rates were pegged at N1,512, N1,432.15, and N1,383.18 for the same years. Inflation projections were set at 16.5%, 13%, and 9%, while real GDP growth rates were projected at 4.68%, 5.96%, and 7.9% for 2026–2028.

The House also recommended the full implementation of new Tax Acts and a National Scanning Policy within the Nigeria Revenue Services’ Single Window to boost revenue, trade facilitation, and transparency.

The 2026 budget framework includes total proposed spending of N54.46 trillion, with FGN retained revenue of N31.83 trillion, new borrowings of N20.38 trillion, debt service of N15.52 trillion, and pensions and gratuities of N1.376 trillion.

Capital expenditure is projected at N20.131 trillion, statutory transfers at N3.152 trillion, and a sinking fund of N15.265 trillion, with special recurrent and capital interventions totaling N4.2 trillion and N14 billion, respectively.