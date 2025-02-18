Share

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved corrections made to the 2025 Appropriation Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly last week.

The approval, taken at the Committee of Supply, followed a motion sponsored by Francis Waive on the amendment of certain items in the Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure of the 2025 Appropriations Act, pursuant to Order Nine, Rule 1(6) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

The motion, seconded by Bello Amabarura, was voted on, adopted, and referred to the Committee on Supply, which subsequently endorsed the corrections.

Waive explained that the adjustments were necessary to correct minor errors made by the Joint Committee on Appropriations of both the House and Senate, emphasizing that the total budget figure remained unchanged.

The National Assembly had earlier passed a budget of N54,990,165,355,396, comprising N3,645,761,358,925 for statutory transfers, N14,317,142,689,548 for debt service, N13,588,009,682,673 for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, and N23,439,251,624,250 for capital expenditure contributions to the Development Fund.

The corrections affected the recurrent provisions of various ministries, departments, and agencies. The Ministry of Defence, initially allocated N2,510,067,693,333, was corrected to N2,491,067,693,333.

The Ministry of Police Affairs’ allocation changed from N1,225,847,747,148 to N1,224,847,747,148. Total pension, gratuity, and retirement benefits were increased from N950,017,441,338 to N1,444,017,441,338.

The Office of the Head of Civil Service (Civilian Pension) was adjusted from N30,667,797,818 to N46,614,759,908.

Military pensions and gratuities (DMP) were raised from N252,611,233,424 to N383,966,663,210.

NHIS – Military Retirees changed from N2,349,913,660 to N3,571,846,330, while DIA Civilian Staff Pension and Gratuities increased from N3,575,679,988 to N5,434,999,446.

The Department of State Security’s budget was corrected from N16,342,693,882 to N24,840,738,683, while the National Intelligence Agency’s allocation rose from N13,434,278,051 to N20,419,974,385.

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate’s allocation increased from N28,104,688,360 to N42,718,858,000. Police Pensions and Gratuities were revised from N6,878,461,954 to N10,455,196,504.

The Customs, Immigration, and Prisons Pension Office’s allocation moved from N9,108,651,500 to N13,845,063,323.

Universities Pension, including arrears, was increased from N6,785,221,751 to N10,313,472,286.

Parastatals Pension and Railway Pensions rose from N28,600,347,314 to N43,472,254,879.

NELMCO’s budget was adjusted from N13,037,508,847 to N19,816,888,983.

The National Pension Commission (PENCOM) saw an increase from N529,438,135,227 to N804,740,911,178, while other pensions changed from N9,082,829,560 to N13,805,814,220.

The capital component of the budget also saw adjustments for various ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Presidency’s allocation changed from N144,485,422,787 to N142,785,422,787.

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s budget was revised from N31,489,068,242 to N31,264,068,242.

The Ministry of Police Affairs had its allocation changed from N88,019,440,957 to N87,019,440,957.

The National Security Adviser’s budget increased from N316,863,641,934 to N354,863,641,934, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s allocation changed from N155,812,045,743 to N153,812,045,743.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security saw a reduction from N1,955,583,580,722 to N1,836,758,580,722.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment’s budget was adjusted from N231,088,499,181 to N209,188,499,181.

The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology’s allocation decreased from N1,201,151,859,526 to N1,066,701,859,526.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation’s allocation was revised from N275,986,720,485 to N266,486,720,485, while the Federal Ministry of Works’ budget was adjusted from N2,044,698,093,503 to N2,002,198,093,503.

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation’s allocation changed from N578,398,497,644 to N548,198,497,644.

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs saw an adjustment from N55,105,869,710 to N54,605,869,710.

The Federal Ministry of Education’s budget changed from N953,931,558,706 to N944,631,558,706.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s allocation was reduced from N1,154,228,785,538 to N1,048,828,785,538.

The Federal Ministry of Environment’s budget was adjusted from N86,628,766,906 to N84,128,766,906, while the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation’s allocation changed from N291,547,553,780 to N289,547,553,780.

With these corrections, the House reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accurate and effective budget implementation for the 2025 fiscal year.

