Reps Applaud JAMB Over Deployment Of Innovations, Revenue Generation

The Chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ejikeme Mmesoma, Rt. Hon. Soli Sada has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for the deployment of technological innovations during the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Sada, who gave the commendation when the ad-hoc committee visited JAMB headquarters in Abuja, also applauded the exam body for also fortifying its operations against criminal infiltrations and generating enough revenue for the federation account.

He said: “This is one of the institutions that demonstrated the quality of Nigerians that we have in public sector governance of this country. What we have seen today in JAMB is a testimony of the quality of public officers that are there and how they are disciplined. No wonder JAMB is generating good revenue for the federation account.

“We as an institution of the parliament, have come and we have seen and will definitely go back with a report to the parliament and see how we can strengthen the capacity of JAMB so that they will continue to provide quality services to the country.”

JAMB Registrar, Oloyede, told the committee that the board could communicate with all the states and also relate with the candidates during the examinations from its situation room.

“From my office, I monitor all the centres, accreditation of CBT centres, I pay attention during registration, monitoring of admissions to over 1000 higher institutions.”

It would be recalled that JAMB had remitted N2 billion as its interim surplus for the 2023 operating year to the Federal Government, saying more would be remitted as its operations for the year are completed.

Since assuming office, the Oloyede-led management had remitted over N55bn to the Federal Government coffers.

JAMB’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, had in a statement, said that the remittance was in furtherance of the pledge by the Oloyede-led management, on the assumption of duty, that it would leverage technology and discipline to manage the affairs of the board.