Reps Announces Chairmen, Deputies Of Reconstituted Committees

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas has announced the Chairmen and Deputies of 27 reconstituted Committees of the House.

The Speaker announced the names of the new Chairmen and their deputies at the Plenary on Friday after the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

The committees consist of 26 existing committees and a new committee named ‘Committee on Nutrition and Food Security’.

While reading out the names, Hon. Abbas urged the outgoing Chairmen and deputies to handover to their successors as the House prepares to start its interactions with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government with regard to the 2024 Appropriation bill deliberations.

READ ALSO:

He said, “These are the updated list of committee Chairmen and Deputies. It is important that where there is a need for handing over, the new and the outgoing should please ensure that they hand over immediately so that the budget engagement with MDAs will be seamless,” he said.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He said: “Honourable colleagues, we are happy to announce the remaining Committees that we have not actually identified or appointed their leadership, and the committees are as follows.

“Petroleum Resources Training Funds, the chairman will be Hon. Ereyitomi Thomas, while the Deputy will be Hon. Ajilo Umaru Shehu.

“Committee on States and Local Governments, we have Hon. Shehu Sale Rijau and his Deputy, Hon. Vincent Bulus from Plateau.

“Committee on Traditional Institutions, we have Hon. Ari Abdulmumini as the Chairman while Hon. Muhammed Abubakar as the Deputy.

“Committee on Food Security and Nutrition we have Hon. Chike John Okafor as the Chairman while Hon. Peter Aniekwe will be his Deputy.

“Committee on NASENI will have Taofiq Ajilesoro as the Chairman while his Deputy will be Hon. Zanna Timbuktu.

“Committee on National Security and Intelligence, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Martins Oke George.

“Committee on Aviation Technology, the new Chairman will be Hon. Abiodun Akinlade.

“Committee on Digital and Communication Technology, the new Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Rahis Abdulkadir.

“Committee on Healthcare Services, new Chairman is Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Deputy will be Hon. Dibiagwu Eugene Okechukwu.

Committee on Federal Colleges of Education, the new Chairman will be Hon. Tanko Adamu.

“Committee on Public Sector and Institutional Reforms, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. John Dafang.

“Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Felix Nweke.

“Committee on Interior, the Chairman will be Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Abdullahi.

“Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, the chairman will be Hon. Nwachukwu Moore Chukwugozie from Imo.

“Committee on Special Duties, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Abdullahi Rashid.

“Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Mukhtar Chawai Zakari.

“Committee on Police Institutions, the new Chairman will be Hon. Ali Goya.

“Committee on Renewable Energy, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Aliyu Iliyasu from Katsina.

“Committee on Safety Standards, Chairman will now be Hon. Suleman Gummi, Committee on Niger Delta Ministry, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Umar Yusuf Yako.

“Committee on Diaspora, the new Chairman will be Hon. Tochukwu Chinedu Okere.

“Committee on Science Research Institutions, the new Chairman will be Hon. Olaide Akinremi and the Deputy will be Honourable Kabiru Ahmadu Mai Palace.

“Committee on Science Engineering, the Chairman will be Hon. Inuwa Garba while the Deputy will be Hon. Jafaru Magaji.

“Women in Parliament, the Deputy Chair will be Hon. Amadi Blessing Chigeru.

“Youth in Parliament, the Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Mi’azu Abdullahi Gwarzo.

“Committee on Internal Security of the National Assembly, the new Deputy Chairman will be Hon. Hart Cyril from Rivers,” the Speaker noted.

The reconstitution of the committees followed the removal of some of the members of the House following rulings of the Court of Appeal on National Assembly Elections.

About 15 members of the House were affected by the rulings, which has affected the leadership of the House Committees.