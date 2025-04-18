Reps: AMCON Represents Significant Milestone In Nigeria’s Economic Evolution

Share

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Banking & Ancillary Institutions, Eze Nwachukwu Eze, has reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to partnering with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Ministry of Finance, and other stakeholders to draft and refine legislation that smoothens the Corporation’s exit strategy in line with international best practices.

He spoke yesterday at a Stakeholder Roundtable on the AMCON Sunset Strategy, which was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Other Ancillary Institutions, at the Royal Institute for Training & Human Capital Development (Zuma Rock Resort) in Niger State.

The theme of the programme was ‘Exit Strategy for AMCON: Policy Considerations and Implementation Plans’. He recalled that since AMCON’s establishment in 2010, the Corporation had served as an essential institutional mechanism in stabilising the Nigerian financial system.

He said in the wake of the global financial crisis and its local reverberations, AMCON provided a lifeline to banks drowning in toxic assets and nonperforming loans, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the Nigerian financial architecture.

He said: “Its mandate was clear and concise: to prevent systemic collapse, to safeguard depositors’ funds, and to stabilise the credit environment for sustainable economic recovery.”

According to him: “The reality is that the winddown of AMCON cannot and must not be viewed as a simple administrative closure. It represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s economic evolution — one that requires careful thought, meticulous planning, and broad stakeholder consensus.

“An exit strategy that is rushed, poorly designed, or inconsistently implemented could undo years of financial stabilisation work and expose the banking sector to systemic risks. On the other hand, a well-structured, carefully sequenced, and policyaligned exit will serve as a testament to Nigeria’s institutional maturity and financial resilience.”

Warning those who are clamouring for AMCON sunset, Hon. Eze added: “Any conversation around AMCON’s sunset must take into account the broader macroeconomic context.

Nigeria’s financial system today faces a host of new and evolving challenges: rising public and private debt levels, foreign exchange volatility, inflationary pressures, and global financial realignments.”

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of AMCON, Mr. Gbenga Alade, who led the executive management team of the Corporation to the event, in his remarks, said that before discussing the exit strategy, it was important to stress that AMCON had done tremendously well, especially when compared to other notable government owned Asset Management Corporations around the world.

The AMCON boss informed that based on the purchase price, AMCON outperformed other Asset Management Corporations all over the world by achieving 89% in recoveries despite unique challenges associated with debt recovery in Nigeria.

Share