Reps Alert On Proliferation Of Fake Malaria Drugs

The House of Representatives committee on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria on Monday said the proliferation of fake malaria drugs in the country is worrisome and conscious efforts must be made to stop avoidable deaths.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah made the disclosure at a press briefing at the National Assembly.

He said, the committee is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians as well as impediments in the fight against malaria in the country, which appears to defy solutions.

“The committee will work with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria in ensuring that monies budgeted for are used for the purpose for which they are made.

“We will carry out our oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme.

“Nigeria is a country in need of protection from malaria. Its death toll from the disease makes up nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths a year”, He said.

Ogah who Quoted a World Health Organisation’s report said, four African countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide.

He however lamented that Nigeria top this list with 31.3%, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 12.6%, Tanzania (4.1%), and Niger (3.9%).

According to Ogah, “The immediate past minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire was quoted during the 2023 world malaria day that an estimated 55 million cases of malaria with nearly 90,000 malaria deaths occur every year in Nigeria.

“He was also quoted to have said that the economic burden of malaria in Nigeria is estimated at $1.6b (N687bn) in 2022 and may increase to about $2.8bn (N2tn) in 2030.

“These statistics are scary and there is a need for urgent attention. That is why the committee will partner with USAID, WHO, USAID, the Bill, and Melinda Gate Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Global Fund for Malaria Control, Society for Family Health among other stakeholders in ensuring that malaria is eradicated in the country, or reduced to the barest minimum”.

The chairman assures that “We will also ensure adequate implementation of legislations geared towards the eradication of malaria in the country.

“Where such legislations are not adequate, we will work to provide the needed amendment to such existing legislations for the general good of the Nigerian people.

He said “In the area of HIV/AIDS, the WHO reports that the disease remains a major global public health issue, having claimed over 32.9 and 51.3 million lives so far with ongoing transmission in all countries globally.

“The WHO has also expressed concern that some countries are reporting increasing trends in new infections which was previously on the decline globally. Nigeria is not left out of this trend.

“There is still no cure for HIV infection. However, with access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care, including for opportunistic infections, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people living with HIV to live long and healthy lives”