Reps Alert Of N32bn Revenue Leakages At NUPRC

Share

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has disclosed a N32,151,775,466.87 revenue leakages at the document submitted by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on revenue generated for the Federal Government between 2015 to 2022.

The committee headed by Bamidele Salam expressed concerns over the revenue leakages and non-compliance with standard operating procedures.

The Chairman said they discovered that N909,392,169.74 had been transferred directly to private accounts in Deposit Money Banks without adhering to TSA protocols.

He said further investigation also highlighted significant discrepancies, including N15,476,269,397.10 in transactions listed in Remita that were absent from the NUPRC data set, and N6,332,212,384.25 in transactions from the NUPRC data set that did not appear in Remita.

According to him, there were notable value discrepancies in transactions between Remita and NUPRC, with N388,103,353.31 reported lower and N909,392,169.74 reported higher in Remita.

Consequently, the committee unanimously ordered Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, along with other officials, to appear before them next Monday to explain the discovered infractions.

Share

Please follow and like us: