Reps Advocate Tax Incentives For Small Businesses In FCT

Some members of the 10th Nigerian House of Representatives, have advocated for tax incentives for businesses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to thrive.

The Lawmakers made the call at the launch of an entrepreneurial centre, Dreamskin Luxe Empire in Abuja on Friday, to commemorate the celebration of the feast of St. Valentine.

The Member representing Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency, Rep. Obika Chinedu, specifically admitted that the FCT is a thriving environment for businesses, calling on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and others, to prevail on tax administrators not to multi-tax small scale business owners.

“This will discourage entrepreneurship and development in the area councils. You see some of those tax administrators will collect the tenement rates, business premises and all kinds of taxes.

“They should be able to harmonise them the way the tax will not be too much to pressure businesses to close. This is because, when businesses are closed, the people who are engaged in them will fall back to the streets; and an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

“So the Area Councils, it is their duty to make sure that the businesses are encouraged through tax rebates or tax reduction. I am appealing to the Area Council Chairmen who represent AMAC and Bwari Area Councils, to look into the way and the model they are using to tax businesses in Abuja.

“Businesses like this that have sprung up should be encouraged. Instead of taxing them more, you should give them tax incentives to encourage them to employ more people or create more businesses.

“This will help to reduce unemployment. So we should be talking to them to make sure that they don’t double tax these small young businesses that are springing up.”

Also speaking, Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere representing Ideato Federal Constituency, said that the Tax Reform Bills, when passed, would give strong encouragement to small businesses.

This, he said was by “ensuring that more of the tax pressure was moved to big businesses and big people who are using lots of goods and so on and so forth and then limiting the impact on small businesses”.

Rep. Chinwe Nnabuife,

representing Orumba North/South Federal Constituency, on her part, called for more public/private partnerships to tackle unemployment.

She said that youth empowerment would tackle restiveness and agitations thereby resulting in self-sufficiency, saying: “When you empower somebody, you’re giving the person the go-ahead to explore, to explode, and to be self-sufficient”.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Dreamskin Luxe Empire, Mrs Nancy Irole, said that seeing the Spa launched was “a dream come through”.

“Dreamskin Luxe Empire isn’t just a spa or a beauty lounge. It’s a place designed for Nigerians to check their wellness, as they go about their normal businesses. A space where beauty, wellness, and self-care come together to create an experience that leaves you feeling refreshed, confident, and completely at ease”.

On his party, Member representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency, Hon. Mohamed Jamilu, said only government cannot provide the needed jobs for the teeming youth, calling on relevant players in the private sector to partner with the government to address unemployment, youth empowerment and in order to curb insecurity and other social vices in the society.

