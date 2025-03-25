Reps Advocate Increased Funding For NMCN, Other Regulatory Agencies

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has called on the Federal Government to increase funding for healthcare regulatory agencies in Nigeria to enable them to deliver on their mandate and curb the activities of quacks.

Chairman of the Committee, Amos Magaji, made the call during an oversight visit to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) on Tuesday in Abuja, stressing that adequate funding for regulatory agencies is essential for improving healthcare standards.

According to him, with increased funding, regulatory agencies in the health sector would be better equipped to effectively monitor and license healthcare professionals and facilities in Nigeria.

Magaji, who commended the NMCN management for making an impact despite limited resources, hinted at better budgetary allocations to the Council and other health sector regulatory agencies in the 2026 budget.

“If nurses can get it right, I believe our health sector will also get it right. We are not yet where we ought to be, but the agency is making giant strides in delivering on its mandate despite scarce resources. Last year, they were not given any funding.

“In 2025, they were reintegrated into the budget system. Without a budgetary allocation, it is difficult for them to carry out their mandate of monitoring and licensing nursing in Nigeria. That is why we are calling on the government to address this issue.

“In the 2026 budget, we will push for better funding to ensure regulatory bodies can deliver on their mandate. If quack nurses, doctors, or any unqualified medical professionals are allowed to practice, our hospitals will become death traps.

“We must prevent that by ensuring proper regulation of human resources in the health sector,” he said.

Magaji also urged the federal government to prioritize the development of a comprehensive healthcare policy that addresses the unique needs of Nigerians.

According to him, such a policy would help guide the growth of the healthcare sector and ensure quality healthcare services for citizens.

On the issue of brain drain, which has led to a shortage of healthcare workers in Nigeria, Magaji proposed an increase in training programs for healthcare professionals, as well as better working conditions and improved remuneration for healthcare workers.

“Many Nigerians are leaving for greener pastures abroad. While we cannot stop them, we can mitigate the impact by expanding the quota for training institutions.

“If we produce more nurses, even with some leaving, we will still have enough to meet Nigeria’s healthcare needs.

“Additionally, we must ensure that those who remain are well supported, with better remuneration and a conducive work environment.

“Not every Nigerian wants to leave the country, so improving working conditions is key.

“Moreover, we must uphold professionalism and empathy in service delivery, especially among nurses and midwives. In every hospital, whether a clinic or a teaching hospital, nurses form the highest number of healthcare workers.”

Acting Registrar of the NMCN, Alhassan Ndagi, expressed concern over the shortage of nurses and midwives, noting that while efforts have been made to increase the number of training institutions and admission quotas, the health system is not absorbing newly trained professionals, leading to a continued brain drain.

“We do not have enough nurses, and many are leaving for greener pastures. We foresaw this challenge and expanded the number of training institutions while increasing admission quotas.

“Now that we have more trained professionals, the system is not absorbing them. That is where the challenge lies. There is a gap, and the working environment is not conducive, which is pushing some professionals out. Worse still, those leaving are not being replaced.”

He emphasized the critical need for improved working conditions and better equipment to support healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, in order to motivate them to stay in Nigeria.

“Even if we have the manpower, without adequate equipment, healthcare delivery will suffer. Also, remuneration is a key issue—when workers put in their best but are not well compensated, they become demoralized.”

Outlining efforts to enhance the regulation of nursing and midwifery, Ndagi stated that the NMCN has established 20 offices across various states, with plans to expand to all states of the federation.

Additionally, the Council has developed a reporting mechanism to address professional misconduct among nurses and midwives, ensuring accountability and improved service delivery in the healthcare sector.

