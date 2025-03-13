Reps Adopt All Four Tax Reform Bills, Say Nigerian Will Appreciate Effort

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) on Thursday assured that Nigerians will appreciate the laws that will come out of the tax reform bills.

Faleke made this remark at a press briefing of the committee shortly after the house considered and adopted the report on the four tax reform bills at the plenary.

The bills are the Nigerian Tax Bill, the Tax Administration Bill, the Revenue Tax Board and the Nigerian Revenue Service establishment Bill.

“These bills took three full days of public hearing, we took memoranda from more than 80 critical stakeholders and after the three days, we resorted to a retreat for eight days, debating all the clauses for each of the bills.

“I am glad that members of the house saw that we had done a thorough job and they have approved all our recommendation.

“We want to appreciate our members and all Nigerians who showed interest in this bills and we assure that the laws that will come after these bills acceptable by all Nigerians,” he said.

Faleke appreciated the leadership of the house for entrusting the committee with the responsibility of processing the tax bills and laying them before the house.

Faleke commended President Bola Tinubu for considering it worthy to amend tax laws, saying that some of our tax laws are as old as 1959.

According to the lawmaker, we cannot continue to operate with those tax laws that are archaic to meet our demands for survival, business and the revenue target that we seek to achieve.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) said that no bill in the 10th Assembly had generated such controversies as the tax reforms bills.

He assured that the 10th house, under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, was able to build consensus among all the stakeholders.

Abdullahi said that interest groups from each geopolitical zone and regional thought leaders were drafted into the committee, which allayed the fears of the people.

He said that the recommendations of the committee were an offshoot of all the inputs of the various stakeholders.

“They were never seen as a perfect document; there were proposals from the Executive, and the public hearing provided Nigerians the platform to make the better, and from what we have seen today, the whole country represented by the lawmakers have assented to it,’’ he said.

Similarly, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo) said that the process was transparent as the consultants and the executive all made adjustments to reflect the will of the people.

“Èven though we are from the opposition, we are so proud of this historic moment that is going to bring more people in the tax net, create more revenue for effective running of government.

“There is going to be efficiency in the tax collecting system, and even small businesses are well protected; for me, this is very historic, and that is why all of us worked with the government and our colleague to ensure it sailed through today,’ he said.

Contributing his quota, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) stated that the issues raised by all the relevant stakeholders, ranging from inheritance tax, derivation, VAT, etc were considered by the house.

“It is a good day for Nigeria, the injection that Nigeria needs to move into the comity of nations had been applied and the House of Reps have sanctioned it so we wait on the Senate to do the same,’’ he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

