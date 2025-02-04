Reps Adjourn Plenary To Honour Late Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga

Share

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary until Wednesday in honour of its late Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga, who died on January 15, 2025.

Until her death, Onanuga represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who passed away on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025.

She had earlier served as the Chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development during the 9th House of Representatives.

In another development, the deputy speaker announced that the National Assembly Service Commission has approved the appointment of Mr. Kamoru Ogunlana as the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA). This follows the retirement of Alhaji Sani Magaji Tambuwal.

He said the commission has also approved the appointment of Engr. Bashir Yero is the substantive Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA).

Both officers have since resumed duties.

The House consequently adjourned at 11:38 adjourned plenary to Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 by 11:00 A.M following a motion for adjournment moved by the Leader, Julius Ihonvbere and seconded by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.

