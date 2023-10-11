Reps Adjourn Legislative Activities Over Death Of Sokoto Lawmaker

The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary till Thursday, October 12, in honour of a colleague, Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga who died on Wednesday morning.

New Telegraph reports that Hon. Abdulkadir Danbuga until his death was the lawmaker representing Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State.

At a plenary presided over on Wednesday by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, the House deferred the day’s order of business till Thursday to allow members to mourn their departed colleagues in line with parliamentary tradition.

Kalu said, “The House of Representatives regrets to announce the death of Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, the member representing Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State in the Green Chamber.

“The House commiserates with all those he left behind, and prays God comforts his family, constituents, and the entire people of Sokoto State, and grants the late parliamentarian peaceful repose of his soul. Amen,” he said.

Late Danbuga, died early Wednesday at the age of 63, following a brief illness, and has been buried in Sokoto State according to Islamic rites.

He was elected to the Green Chamber in April 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, following his victory at the supplementary polls.