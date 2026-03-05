Reps Address NPERA Bill To Strengthen Port Regulatory Framework

The House of Representatives has addressed the areas of conflict in the amended Nigeria Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) Bill to strengthen the port economic regulatory framework.

The bill, which is now awaiting concurrence of the Senate, will provide the statutory foundation for strengthening Nigeria’s ports and will further reposition the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) for its expanded mandate.

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Dr. Pius Akutah, disclosed this on Thursday at the 2026 Strategic Management Retreat of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council titled: “Advancing Strategic Execution: Driving Collaboration, Innovation and Excellence for a Future-Ready NSC,” held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Also, he disclosed that the proposed salary review for the staff of the council had received approval from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), saying that the proposal was currently undergoing vetting and clearance by the Budget Office of the Federation, after which it will be considered by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for final approval prior to implementation.

In addition, the executive secretary said that several welfare improvements had been introduced, including upward review of the children’s education grant per term, introduction of health and social club allowances, and introduction of proficiency allowances to encourage professional development.

Akutah urged directors and heads of units to see themselves not merely as administrators of departments but as drivers of institutional transformation, noting that this transformation requires stronger collaboration across departments and units, greater innovation in the way technology and regulatory tools are deployed, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in service delivery and institutional performance.

He said: “Last year, the Council successfully launched the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), a major digital platform designed to strengthen document management, workflow automation, and institutional record management. The ECMS represents a significant milestone in our journey toward building a modern, efficient, and paperless administrative system within the council.”

“In addition, my office has initiated several reforms aimed at digitalising workflow processes across the organisation. These initiatives include strengthening digital workflow and approval systems, improving integration between transport, stores, and ICT processes, promoting electronic documentation and record management, strengthening internal coordination through digital platforms, and encouraging data-driven decision-making across departments.

“These reforms are essential to ensuring that the Council operates as a modern regulatory institution capable of responding effectively to the realities of the global maritime environment.”

Also, the Director, Strategic Planning and Research, Mr. Rotimi Anifowose, noted that the maritime and logistics landscape was evolving rapidly, stakeholders’ expectations were increasing, and government priorities were becoming more performance-driven.

The director, who explained that the retreat provides management staff with the space to reflect honestly, align strategically, and commit decisively, noted that the demand for efficiency, predictability, and transparency was rising.

He explained: “In this environment, execution is not optional; it is essential. It reflects where we are in our institutional journey and, more importantly, where we must go.”

In her goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Fatima Sugra Mahmood, represented by Hajia Kathum Ibrahim, said that strategic retreats such as this are critical moments in the life of any institution, providing an opportunity to pause, reflect, and recalibrate institutional direction in response to emerging realities.

She noted that the council, as the port economic regulator, bears the responsibility of promoting efficiency, fairness, and competitiveness within the nation’s port system.

Mahmood said: “In doing so, you are not only protecting the interests of shippers but also safeguarding Nigeria’s broader economic and trade interests. To strengthen strategic execution, the council must continue to deepen collaboration with terminal operators, shipping lines, freight forwarders, regulatory agencies, and the private sector.

“Effective stakeholder engagement, regulatory compliance, and institutional trust will remain essential drivers for improving port efficiency and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in global maritime trade.”