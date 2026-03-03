Reps Accept 2026 Polytechnics’ Budget Reports

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Tuesday approved the budget performance reports of federal polytechnics across the country.

The resolution was reached during a budget defence session attended by rectors and other top officials of federal polytechnics at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Fuad Laguda, pledged closer collaboration with the institutions to address longstanding challenges confronting the sector.

He described polytechnics as indispensable to Nigeria’s industrial and technological aspirations, noting that their contributions to middle-level manpower development remain critical to national growth.

Laguda, who represents Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State, reiterated the need for sustained investment in the polytechnic system, stressing that, “The country’s quest for technological advancement cannot be achieved without well-funded and properly equipped technical institutions.”

He added, “We are always partners in progress. Everything we do is to improve and make things work better.”

Hon. Laguda urged the Committee of Federal Rectors to ensure that the few institutions yet to submit their budget documents do so without delay, to facilitate effective legislative oversight.

Also on Tuesday, the committee mandated the Registrar of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), Mr. Adebayo Adegbiji, to submit all outstanding relevant documents within seven days.

The chairman questioned the operational structure of the council, particularly the rationale behind managing eight regional offices with only 58 staff members. He sought clarification on how the council sustains effective coordination and service delivery under such staffing limitations.

In response, Adegbiji assured the committee of the council’s commitment and capacity to fulfil its constitutional mandate. He emphasised that the CPN is empowered to regulate and accredit private organisations operating within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

The registrar further pledged to provide all requested documents within the stipulated time frame, reaffirming the council’s readiness to cooperate fully with the committee in the interest of accountability and improved sectoral performance.