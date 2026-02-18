REPRONIG Commends FG’s Implementation Of Copyright Levy Scheme

The Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), the licensed Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for text and image-based works, has commended Nigeria’s Federal Government for the historic milestone in the administration of the copyright levy scheme, in line with the provisions of the Copyright Act, 2022 in Nigeria.

REPRONIG is the Reprographic Rights Organization in Nigeria, regulated by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), with the primary mandate of managing reprographic rights of authors and publishers.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Mr. Gbadega Adedapo, REPRONIG expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, commending him for his administration’s renewed hope agenda that has “shown decisive political will, turning a long dormant provision of our copyright law into a tangible economic stimulus for creators of literary works.

“The receipt of the first tranche of the Copyright Levy fund, amounting to N1.2bn, signals a new dawn for creators across the nation. We at REPRONIG recognize it as a definitive victory for secondary right owners in the literary field.

This action boldly affirms the government’s commitment to positioning intellectual property as a cornerstone of national economic growth.”

Mr. Adedapo also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) under the exceptional leadership of its Director-General, Dr. John Asein, adding, “The commission’s diligence, expertise, and unwavering commitment to upholding the tenets of the Copyright Act, 2022, as amended, has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of this levy’s implementation.

Your stewardship ensures that the rights of all creators, including those in the literary field, are protected and duly compensated.”

Membership of REPRONIG, Mr. Adedapo stated, is open to individual authors, right holders or associations of right holders of literary works, adding, “Any author, publisher or assignee of a literary work (novels, stories, poetic works, plays, scripts, textbooks, essays, anthologies, law reports, computer programs, etc.), whether in electronic or print format is eligible to become a member of REPRONIG.

It rightfully compensates them for the secondary use of their intellectual property, providing a crucial revenue stream that acknowledges their contribution to national development, education, and culture.

“REPRONIG reaffirms its readiness to work within the framework established by the NCC to ensure that this landmark intervention benefits the grassroots of Nigeria’s literary community. We stand committed to a transparent, efficient, and equitable distribution system through the associations of right holders of literary works.

We are confident that this fund will empower writers and publishers, foster a vibrant culture of reading, and stimulate the publishing industry. We thank Mr. President and the Nigerian Copyright Commission for this bold and transformative action in the interest of Nigerian authors, publishers, and the nation at large.”

Also, REPRONIG’s global partner for CMOs, the International Federation of Reproductive Rights Organisation (IFRRO), in a commendation letter signed by IFRRO’s Secretary General and CEO, Anita Huss Ekerhult, has commended the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and its Director-General, Dr. Asein, “for the recent distribution of Private Copying Remuneration, and in particular for the support extended to the Reproduction Rights Organisation of Nigeria (REPRONIG).”

Continuing, Ekerhult said: “We have been informed of the first payment of the share of the private copying remuneration to REPRONIG, a valued IFRRO member and an important voice for collective management in the region.

IFRRO warmly welcomes this significant milestone, which marks a concrete step toward the effective implementation of the private copying system and the fair remuneration of authors and publishers for the private use of their works.

“On behalf of IFRRO—and of the beneficiaries represented by REPRONIG—we commend both your personal engagement and the NCC’s constructive cooperation with REPRONIG, as well as your broader contribution to the development of a balanced, sustainable, and well-functioning copyright ecosystem in Nigeria.

IFRRO highly values its cooperation with the NCC and looks forward to continuing to work together, under your leadership, in support of these shared objectives.”