Reproach On Givinig Up On Jamat

I BNE ABBAS ( rd,) narrates, I heard the Holy prophet saw, saying, if a person in spite of hearing Azaan does not go to the Masjid and he prefers to say his Salaat at home, without strong excuses, then his Salaat is not accepted, When the companions inquired as to what could be a strong excuse, he replied, (illness or fear), it may perhaps appear from this Hadditt that the Salaat performed at home after hearing Azaan, is no Salaat at all the Hanafin do not hold this view,

According to them, though the rewards and blessing promised for Fardh Salaat will not be awarded, yet the person saying the Salaat at his place does a solve himself of the obligation, but in the opinion of some of the companions and their successors, Salaat with JAMAAT, after hearing Azaan is Fardh and its neglect is Haraam,

According to many other theologians, such a person is not even a solved of the obligation in respect of Salaat of that hour, Anyhow, he is surely committing the sin of discarding JAMAAT, in another Haddit narrates by Ibne Abbas, it is stated that such a person is guilty of disobedience of Allah and his Apostle saw Ibne Abbas rd, also says, No good is done by nor an, good is done to the person who doesn’t join JAMAAT after hearing Azaan, Abu Huraira rd, says it is more appropriate to pour molten lead into the ears of a person who does not go to join JAMAAT after hearing Azaan.