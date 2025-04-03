New Telegraph

April 3, 2025
Reprieve For Natasha As INEC Rejects Recall Process

Homecoming: Security Agencies To Determine Natasha Arrest - Kogi Commisioner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by members of her constituents.

In a statement posted @inecnigeria by the Chief Press Secretary to the Commission’s Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi reads, “The petition for the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central senatorial district has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

Oyekanmi, however, promised to give details as to why the petition was rejected.

New Telegraph recalls that the INEC had earlier said representatives of the petitioners failed to provide their contact and email details.

