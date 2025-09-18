Reprieve For Abia Rice Farmers Through Okoro’s Grant

Background

The recent empowerment of over 40 rice farmers, who are members of Governor Alex Otti’s political pro-group, Abia Arise Movement, in Ovukwu Abam, comprising Nd’Oji, Nd’Okereke, Nd’Okorie, Nd’Okwara, Atan, Ahuma and Eziafor in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, one of the rice belts of the state, by Chief Dr Anderson Okoro, represents the biggest boost ever received for rice cultivation; either from government or private organization; by farmers in the area.

Coming at a time when incentives and agro inputs are remote and far between, the intervention is not only a morale booster to the farmers but also a catalytic complement to government’s effort in the agric sector. Gone are the days when agro inputs like fertilizer, chemicals and grants or even loans, were easily accessible to farmers.

Complementing

Otti’s rice The intervention, according to the benefactor and CEO of Seed Beverages Limited, Chief Dr Anderson Okoro, is to complement Otti’s bold initiative in rice cultivation and transformational leadership model that has spread development across the State.

Recently, Abia State government embarked on a programme aimed at increasing its rice cultivation efforts by targeting 8,500 hectares for the 2025 wet season under its InGrowers Scheme.

The initiative has already seen initial planting efforts in areas like Nd’Okereke Abam and Owerinta in Isiala Ngwa South LGA, with the intention to boost food security and make the State a major rice producer in the South-East. There is no doubt that rice is one of the major staples in the Nigerian menu.

The country’s import receipt for rice is staggering. The nation spends billions of Naira annually to import rice with its attendant depletion of the nation’s foreign reserves.

Reports indicate that in 2023 alone, rice imports for 2024/25 market year were estimated at 2.4 MMT, a 60 per cent increase compared to post April 2024 estimate of 1.5 MMT as Nigeria, the largest rice producing country in the region, still imports a significant portion of the commodity.

The grant provided by Okoro is therefore not only timely enough to boost local production but will also positively impact the economies of both the State and individual households.

The trailblazing initiative has been hailed as a game-changer for local farmers and a testament to Okoro’s unwavering commitment to supporting the vision of Otti. Speaking while handing out the grant, Okoro expressed profound admiration for Otti’s outstanding leadership, which has transformed Abia State within a remarkably short period of two years.

He praised the governor’s commitment to developing not only urban areas but also rural communities, citing the construction of the over 37km Ozu Abam- Nd’Okereke – Arochukwu Road as a notable ex ample.

The Lagos-based philanthropist said, “One of the ways of appreciating the good work of our Governor is my supporting his only structure and empowering the members of his structure, “Abia Arise.” According to Okoro, “We will continue to support the leadership of Dr Alex Chioma Otti because we are lovers of good things.”

As Abia State continues to forge ahead on the path of progress, initiatives like Okoro’s empowerment programme will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the state’s future. Okoro’s philanthropic gesture is a direct response to Otti’s call to private sector participation in the development of the State.

Therefore, by empowering local farmers, the benefactor is not only boosting rice production but also contributing to the overall economic growth and development of the State.

…selection process was fullproof

According to the Coordinator of the grant, Mr Agwu Chika Uda, the selection process was rigorous and transparent.

“Applicants from seven villages in Ovukwu Ward, including Ndi Oji Abam, Atan, Ndi Okorie, Ndi Okereke, Ndi Okwara, Eziafor, and Ahuma Abam, underwent thorough screening.

“The 40 beneficiaries were chosen based on their involvement in rice farming, and each received a grant to support their agricultural endeavors,” he said.

Benefactors commend initiative

Okoro’s initiative has been widely praised by community leaders and beneficiaries alike. The State Chairman of Abia Arise, Chief Dr Nkem Okoro, commended Okoro’s philanthropic gesture, noting that it aligns with Otti’s vision for Abia State. Mazi Machi Okoro, Coordinator of Abia Arise Arochukwu LGA, expressed surprise at the scale of Okoro’s empowerment programme, highlighting its potential to boost rice production and improve livelihoods in the region.

The Councilor of Ovukwu Ward, Ikeogu Ukpabi Okpi commended Okoro for making Ovukwu proud and helping local Abia Arise farmers with grants to boost their production. As Okoro’s initiative sets a new standard for philanthropy in Abia State, community leaders are urging others to emulate his example. With the potential to transform lives and livelihoods, this empowerment programme serves as a beacon of hope for rural communities and a testament to the power of collaborative efforts.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Okoro for his kindness and generosity. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Eke Ben Orji, described it as the first of its kind in the history of the rice producing communities.

He pledged to utilise the grants for the purpose intended, which is to boost their rice production and improve their livelihoods. Also, the traditional Prime Minister of Nd’Oji Abam, Ezeogo Uka Oji, on behalf of the traditional rulers, commended the empowerment programme as a shining example of what can be achieved when private sector leaders collaborate with government to drive development.

He described the gesture as uncommon, to give out money, not as loan, but a grant that does not need to be repaid. In their remarks, community leaders and ex-councilors for Ovukwu and Etiti Abam, Chiefs Orji Kalu Okorie and Chijioke Kalu Uche, said it was exhilarating to be blessed with a man with such a large heart.

They observed that the grant, having no conditions attached, except to empower the farmers for food and income, without tension of how to pay back, will certainly help the farmers with peace of mind to achieve their aim. A women leader, Mrs Grace Uda, extolled Okoro for the empowerment and urged others to emulate him.

As Abia State continues to make strides in agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, initiatives like this will be crucial in sustaining the momentum of progress.