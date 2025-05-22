Repositioning Telecoms Sector For Enhanced Performance

Share

With the review of Nigerian Communications Act 2003 in view, the telecommunications sector is on its way to compete favourably with other developed nations, Abolaji Adebayo reports

After 22 years of its enactment, the Nigeria government and other stakeholders are set to review the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which is described as being obsolete to cope with the new trends in the technology ecosystem with the emerging disruptive technologies.

The Nigerian Communications Act 2003 is a landmark legislation that revolutionised the telecommunications sector in Nigeria.

Background

Enacted on July 8, 2003, it repealed the Nigerian Communications Commission Act of 1992, establishing a modern legal framework to regulate the industry, promote competition, and protect consumer rights.

The Act established the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the independent regulatory authority, encouraged private sector participation and foreign investment by opening the telecom sector to competition, promoted widespread access to affordable communication services, including rural and underserved areas.

Some of other purposes of the Act was to safeguard consumer interests through quality service standards and dispute resolution mechanisms, ensure efficient allocation and use of radio frequency spectrum, and facilitate investment in telecom infrastructure and technology.

The Act created the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the sector’s regulator, with key functions including licensing telecom operators and service providers, managing spectrum allocation and numbering plans, setting tariffs and enforcing fair competition, implementing the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to expand connectivity to underserved regions, resolving disputes between operators and consumers.

Limitation While the At has achieved some of its objectives, it has no capacity to address the emerging technologies and market dynamics to ensure sustained growth and inclusion. Hence, the call for its review and amendment.

Steps

Prior to this period, there had been various advocacies by different bodies in the telecommunications sector urging the government to review the Act. Indeed there agitation did not materialise until recently when the stakeholders converged on Lagos at a Colloquium on Legislative Agenda organised by the NCC to discuss the modalities for the review of the Act.

Speaking at the Colloquium with the theme ‘The Nigerian Communications Act 2003; 22 Years After – Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Directions for a Digital Nigeria’, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Communications, Hon. Peter Akpatason, noted that the Act was overdue and needs to be assessed and reassessed.

He said though the NCA 2003 has been instrumental in shaping the country’s telecommunications landscape, 22 years later, it has become essential to reassess its provisions, identify, challenges and explore opportunities for growth and development in the rapidly changing economy.

Challenges

He explained: “Twenty two years ago, the Nigerian communication Act was enacted to provide a framework for the regulation and growth of our industry. This digital you know, exposition open vast opportunities to Nigerians and change the way we live, work and interact.

“Significant progress was made in our development, growth and progress in the in the facets of life, like e-commerce, e-medicine and mobile banking just to mention a few. Undoubtedly, exponential progress has been recorded in the last 22 years.

However, a significant Digital Divide remains with many Nigerians lacking access to digital services. “Therefore, this event aims to renew the impact of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 on telecommunication sector.

Identify challenges and opportunities arising from technological advancements and changing market dynamics, discuss future directions for a digital Nigeria, leveraging insights from industry experts and stakeholders.

“We will explore key areas, including regulatory frameworks and their impact on competition and innovation, emerging technologies and their potential applications in Nigeria.

“The regulatory framework has to be strengthened to promote innovation, competition and investment. We therefore have to consider revisiting the Act to address emerging issues such as ar

tificial intelligence and blockchain, and to ensure that our regulatory framework is flexible and capable of changing market conditions.

We must consider strategies to promote digital entrepreneurship, innovation and investment, including tax incentives, funding opportunities and skill development programs.

“The new Act has to promote, has to encourage measures for promoting innovation, including research and development innovation hubs and partnership with international organization like we experienced recently when the committee was sponsored to China to study the environment in China by Huawei company.”

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, said the National Assembly would leverage on the input of the stakeholders to review and renew the NCA 2003, noting that the Assembly as well, has also enacted the Nigerian Data Protection Act of 2023 which has the power to regulate the protection and processing of personal data.

Tajudeen, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, said: “This law led to the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission.

These laws are in addition to the money laundering Prohibition Act of 2022. “The National Assembly had also passed the Nigerian startup act of 2020 and this enables the government to create a necessary framework for digital entrepreneurship.

“This colloquium affords us the opportunity of a performance review, which is one of the hallmarks of participatory democracy and increases transparency while encouraging dialog on how best to tackle challenges.

“Let me share my optimism that this colloquium will further generate inclusive contributions and information to strengthen the work of the House Committee on communication and provide necessary input to the legislative actions of the House of Representatives.”

Meanwhile, the NCC EVC, Dr. Aminu Maida, made a compelling case for the urgent review of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, describing the two-decade-old legislation as “increasingly misaligned with 2025 and future realities.”

He highlighted the Act’s transformational legacy, including the rise of mobile subscriptions from less than 300,000 in 2001 to over 150 million today, and the telecom sector’s contribution of approximately 14% to Nigeria’s GDP as of Q3 2024.

Need for review

However, he warned that emerging technologies and growing connectivity disparities have rendered several aspects of the Act outdated. “Progress is not a destination, but a journey,” Maida stated.

“The industry is experiencing a seismic shift driven by AI, 5G, quantum computing, IoT, and blockchain. Our regulatory framework must evolve just as quickly if we are to maintain momentum and close the digital divide,” he added.

He lamented persistent structural barriers such as poor power supply, high cost of Right of Way (RoW) approvals, and rising operational costs — all of which hamper digital infrastructure expansion, especially in underserved rural areas.

He also flagged cyber security threats and escalating capital requirements as urgent challenges, adding that the current law does not adequately address the complexity of Nigeria’s rapidly digitising economy.

According to him, “the reality of 2025 demands we reimagine Nigeria’s digital future. A revised Communi – cations Act must anticipate opportunities, not merely respond to challenges.”

The EVC applauded the National Assembly for convening the dialogue and pledged the Commission’s continued collaboration with lawmakers, industry stakeholders, and international partners to draft a future-ready legal framework.

His comments suggest a legislative review could be imminent, as Nigeria seeks to cement its place in the global digital economy. The event, themed “The Nigerian Communications Act 2003: 22 Years After – Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Directions for a Digital Nigeria,” attracted key figures from government, industry, and civil society.

Engagement

To come up with a perfect reformed Act, the industry stakeholders urged the NCC and the government to make wide consultation and engage the key stakeholders and the industry experts in the process.

The Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) commended the National Assembly and the NCC for taking a step towards reviewing the subsisting Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA), saying the review is long overdue.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the Union’s President, Comrade Adede John Williams, said the Union’s advocacy effort had begun to yield positive result.

He, however, urged the NCC to make sure every concerned body and individual are involved in the review, emphasising that the country may not have a perfect Act if the experts are not fully engaged.

Last line

While the country has decided to review its outdated Communications Act, it is expected that its process will be fast be devoid of bias.

