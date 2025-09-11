Reposition Governance In Rivers Once Reinstated, Group Tells Fubara

The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has called on Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, to reposition governance once reinstated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the emergency rule nears its end.

The chancellor of ISSJHR, Dr Omenazu Jackson, who made the appeal in a statement, emphasised that “Rivers people expect urgent interventions that will make governance meaningful and impactful.”

Jackson added that Governor Fubara should have clear ideas on how to establish clear development programmes while working with the legislative arm to create an atmosphere of peace in the state.

He said: “With the end of the emergency rule approaching, Rivers people will no longer be patient with excuses. The Governor must prioritise infrastructure renewal, youth employment, quality social services, and transparent governance. Development must be visible and people-driven.

“Governance is not a solo performance but a symphony. The Governor and the Legislature must operate with mutual respect, regular dialogue, and a shared agenda. Without synergy, development will suffer, and the people will remain the victims of political division,” Dr. Jackson cautioned.

He observed that although relative calm currently prevails, he described the peace as being “fragile and requires deliberate efforts to be sustained,” adding that the executive and the legislative arms must bury their differences and work for the common good of Rivers State.

“The body language of both political divides suggests more confrontation than reconciliation. Unless deliberate peace-building anchored on inclusiveness, forgiveness, and dialogue is pursued, Rivers risks sliding back into needless crisis,” Jackson said.