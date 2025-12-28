Reports Emerge Of Trouble In Foluke Daramola’s Second Marriage

Fresh reports circulating online have sparked conversations about the state of Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola’s second marriage, with claims suggesting that the long-standing union may have ended.

According to a post shared by City People Online, the actress’ marriage of about 15 years to her politician husband, Kayode Salako, is said to have hit the rocks. The report alleged that the separation did not happen recently, but that both parties chose to keep their marital challenges away from public attention for a long time.

The publication further claimed that political differences may have contributed to the breakdown of the relationship. It was also suggested that Daramola could be nurturing political ambitions of her own, with plans to take up a political role in the near future.

Additional claims were made about Salako, with reports alleging that he travelled abroad to reunite with his first family. However, as of the time this report was filed, neither Foluke Daramola nor Kayode Salako had publicly responded to or confirmed the allegations.

The rumours come months after Kayode Salako openly confirmed that he welcomed a child with another woman. At the time, the politician stated that Daramola was fully aware of the situation and gave her consent, adding that she even assisted in caring for the child.

Until an official statement is made by either party, the reports remain unconfirmed, leaving fans and observers awaiting clarity on the true state of the actress’ marriage.