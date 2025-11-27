Report: World’s Central Banks Are Cautious About AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI ) is not a core part of operations at most of the world’s central banks and digital assets are off the table, according to a survey released yesterday by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

The working group of 10 central banks from Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia managing roughly $6.5 trillion in assets also found that the institutions that have delved deepest so far into AI are the most cautious about the risks, according to Reuters.

The primary concern is that AI-driven behaviour could “accelerate future crises,” the survey showed. “AI helps us see more, but decisions must remain with people,” one participant was quoted as saying in the group’s report.

More than 60% of respondents said that AI tools – which have sparked layoffs already at technology companies and retail and investment banks – are not yet supporting core operations.