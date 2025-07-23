Report: World Economic Forum’s Crisis Worsens

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder, Klaus Schwab, has denied allegations of misconduct that were reportedly substantiated by a formal investigation and accused the board of trustees of violating an agreement regarding media discretion on the matter.

Responding to a report in a Swiss newspaper, SonntagsZeitung, Schwab said in a statement that: “I am in a position to refute all the accusations brought up against me.”

According to a Bloomberg report, the Swiss newspaper said preliminary findings by Swiss law firm Homburger support allegations that Schwab manipulated economic reports published by the forum and submitted unjustifiably high expense claims.

The investigation, commissioned by the WEF’s board of trustees, is examining a range of accusations against the 87-year-old, including claims he used the forum’s resources for personal purposes.

Schwab said he made himself available for an interview with Homburger on 15 July and was granted access to a draft of the report to respond to the al legations. “In this respect I feel deceived,” he said.

“I am willing to defend my interests with all my strength, even in the context of a legal dispute.” A WEF spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, stating that the organisation would respond once the investigation concludes, likely at the end of August.

The SonntagsZeitung report intensifies an ongoing dispute between Schwab and the board of trustees at WEF and comes just weeks after the two parties issued a joint statement claiming they were working toward “normalising” their relationship and resolving the dispute.

According to excerpts cited by the newspaper, Homburger’s investigation found that Schwab repeatedly intervened to influence country rankings in the WEF’s Global Competitiveness Report for political purposes.

In one 2017 email to then-managing director Richard Samans, Schwab allegedly requested that the report be withheld to avoid straining his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country had scored poorly in the ranking.