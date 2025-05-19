Report: World Economic Forum Eyes Lagarde As Schwab’s Successor

Share

Klaus Schwab’s abrupt departure from the World Economic Forum (WEF), the influential organisation he founded and led for more than half a century, has complicated carefully laid plans to persuade Christine Lagarde to assume the helm in a seamless transition, Bloomberg reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Schwab, 87, had initially intended to stay on until early 2027, the same year Lagarde’s term as European Central Bank (ECB) President comes to an end, but he left last month amid accusations of financial misconduct and a clash with the Forum’s directors.

He denies any wrongdoing. As the board deals with the fallout, it still sees Lagarde as the top candidate and has held internal discussions on the matter since Schwab’s resignation last month, according to a person familiar with those conversations, who asked not to be identified.

The conundrum is that Lagarde has more than two years left at the ECB and has previously said she will serve her term in full.

That effectively leaves the WEF without a clear choice to lead the organization at a pivotal moment and needing to find a figure who can do it all: reforming the institution to address allegations of sexism and bullying from the Schwab era, while at the same time keeping CEOs paying membership fees that bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue every year.

Whomever is chosen will also have to ensure that the WEF’s flagship annual gathering in the Alpine resort of Davos remains an event of choice for the world’s financial and political elite.

Lagarde, who started her career as lawyer, was previously managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and finance minister in France, the first woman to hold both posts. She was appointed ECB chief for a non-renewable eight-year term in 2019.

Share