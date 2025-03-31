Report: Weak Consumer Demand Hurting Retailers Despite Inflation Lull

Share

Inflation might have declined for a second consecutive month in February, but this is yet to bring relief for retailers and traders as they are still grappling with the challenge of weak consumer demand, a report by Unity Bank has said.

In fact, according to the report, despite the decline in inflation in the first two months of the year, price pressures are still high, thus negatively impacting real household incomes and resulting in weak consumer demand.

The report stated: “Nigeria’s inflation rate eased to 23.18 per cent in February 2025, down from 24.48 per cent in January, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This slowdown was largely driven by a drop in food price inflation, which fell from 26.08 per cent to 23.51 per cent, alongside a seven per cent decrease in petrol prices to N860/ liter.

Urban inflation declined to 25.15 per cent from 26.09 per cent, while rural inflation saw a sharper drop from 22.86 per cent to 21.10 per cent.

“Despite this moderation, price pressures remain high and real household incomes continue to be strained, keeping consumer demand weak and businesses under pressure.

For small business owners and traders, the persistent economic challenges continue to limit growth and profitability.

“Many businesses are forced to pass costs onto consumers, reduce output, or implement labor cuts, contributing to unemployment and worsening income inequality.

For consumers, the decline in inflation does not necessarily mean lower prices but rather a slower rate of price increases. Weak consumer demand poses ad-ditional challenges for traders and retailers.”

Furthermore, the report said: “Inflation, currently at 23.18 per cent, continues to erode real incomes, forcing households to reallocate spending from discretionary goods to essential items.

This decline in consumer purchasing power will weaken aggregate demand in non-essential sectors such as retail, hospitality, and services.

As consumer spending contracts and operational costs rise, small businesses face the dual challenge of higher expenses and shrinking revenue, increasing the risk of job losses and business closures.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) reports that these economic pressures contribute to the closure of about 30 per cent of MSMEs—approximately 7.2 million out of Nigeria’s estimated 24 million MSMEs—between 2023 and 2024, highlighting the severity of the current business climate.”

New Telegraph reports that the Inflation Expectations survey Report for February 2025, released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on March 14, showed that more medium sized businesses perceived the inflation rate to have moderated in February.

