Report: Visa Shuts US Open-Banking Unit As Data Fight Intensifies

Payments processor Visa has shut its open-banking business in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The business gives fintechs easier access to customer bank data, helping them offer smoother sign-ups and money transfers. According to Reuters, disputes between banks and fintechs over access to customer data have fueled uncertainty in the sector.

The news agency said that A Bloomberg report in July said JPMorgan Chase had informed fintechs they would have to pay potentially hefty fees to access its customer data. PNC Financial CEO Bill Demchak has also said his bank was considering such a move.

Banks say such fees are necessary to recoup the cost of safeguarding and delivering customer data, while fintechs argue that banks should not be allowed to charge for data that belongs to customers, and the fees would slam their business.

New Telegraph reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in April, announced that it had approved the launch of Open Banking and directed that banks should, with effect from August 2025, begin sharing customer data with other financial institutions. The move came four years after the apex bank first released its regulatory framework for the initiative.