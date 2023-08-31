Report: Video Content To Account For 80% Mobile Traffic By 2028

Video content has continued to drive an increase in mobile data traffic with the proliferation of video streaming apps such as TikTok, YouTube, and Netflix, consuming more data than any other content. A report by Ericsson Mobility Report stated that video content would continue to consume more data, which is expected to increase to 80 per cent in the next five years.

Video, which accounted for 30 percent of mobile data traffic in 2011, is set to account for 71 per cent of mobile traffic this year, up from 56 per cent in 2017, and by 2028, video content is projected to account for almost 80 percent of mobile traffic, which is projected to triple once more in the next five years. This shows that people are consuming more video content than ever on the go.

The increase in mobile video consumption is taking a toll on wireless networks, which have seen data traffic increase manyfold in a matter of a few years. In 2022, monthly mobile traffic was estimated to amount to 90 exabytes, which is equivalent to 90 million terabytes or roughly 15 gigabytes per smartphone. By 2027, that number is expected to grow to 283 exabytes or roughly 40 gigabytes per smartphone. In 2027, according to the report, all mobile data traffic growth will come from 5G, as 4G traffic declines as the monthly global average usage per smartphone is expected to exceed 20GB at the end of 2023.

In 2028, 5G’s share of mobile data traffic is forecast to grow to 66 per cent. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, the total global mobile data traffic – excluding traffic generated by Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) – reached 93 EB per month at the end of 2022 and is projected to grow by a factor of 3.5 to reach 329 EB per month in 2028.

“When FWA is included, total mobile network traffic reached around 118 EB per month at the end of 2022 and is expected to reach 472 EB per month by the end of 2028. “Predicted traffic growth up to 2028 includes an assumption that initial uptake of XR-type services, includ- ing AR, VR and mixed reality (MR), will happen in the latter part of the forecast period.

“However, if adoption is stronger than expected, data traffic could increase significantly more than currently anticipated toward the end of the forecast period, particularly in the uplink,” the report stated. Currently, video traffic is estimated to account for 71 percent of all mobile data traffic, and this share is forecast to increase to 80 percent in 2028.

Populous markets that launch 5G early are likely to lead in terms of traffic growth over the forecast period. 5G’s share of mobile data traffic was 15 percent at the end of 2022, an increase from 9 per- cent at the end of 2021. This share is forecast to grow to 66 percent in 2028. In Nigeria, adoption of 5G network is slow due to the lack of infrastructure needed to push the network across the country.

Since it was launched in the county last year, only 60,000 of the total population of the country have adopted it agreement to the last statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission.