Report: Value Of African Pharmaceuticals Market To Hit $36.9bn By 2033

The Pan African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has disclosed that the time is ripe for African governments to prioritise fast tracking regional pharmaceutical hubs in the continent.

This reason may not be unconnected with a Grandview Research, which revealed that the Africa pharmaceutical market size was estimated at $27.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $36.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.3 per cent from 2025 to 2033.

Indeed, PAMA suggested fast tracking regional pharmaceutical hubs between countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, and Ghana with coordinated incentives like plug-andplay industrial plots, dedicated utilities, tax breaks for plant investment, and fasttrack regulatory approval pathways.

PAMA President, Engr Mansour Ahmed, explained that due to the increasing prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases, pharmaceutical demand is expanding rapidly across the continent. But Africa remains heavily dependent on imports for finished medicines and raw inputs.

He stated that the US tariff regime on branded pharmaceutical products offered a valuable strategic lesson for African economies, saying “at its core, the policy demonstrates how a major economy can use trade policy as a lever to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and build local manufacturing capacity.

“Pharmaceutical tariff move is that America is not merely protecting its domestic market, it is deliberately using trade policy as a tool to redirect global investment flows into its manufacturing sector. “US conditioning tariff exemptions on local production, is indirectly compelling foreign pharmaceutical companies to establish factories, create jobs, and transfer technology within its borders.

“By imposing a 100 per cent tariff on imported branded drugs, except for companies already constructing plants in the US — Washington is essentially telling global pharmaceutical giants: ‘If you want to access our vast consumer market, you must produce here.’

“This approach blends protectionism with industrial strategy, ensuring that market access translates into tangible local economic value.” While speaking on the importance of the regional pharmaceutical hubs, Ahmed said: “These hubs would aim to supply the African market and, where feasible, adjacent regions.

“African governments should leverage public procurement preferences to compel multinationals to establish production facilities on the continent similar to how the US is using its new tariff policy to attract pharmaceutical investments domestically.

“African governments should come up with industrial strategies that would prioritize R&D in oncology, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease therapies, while also supporting nutraceuticals, vitamins, and herbal product development and areas where Africa can build a comparative advantage.

“Governments should adopt continentwide digital verification systems, invest in Regional Drug Regulatory Authorities (RDRAs), and strengthen cross-border enforcement under AfCFTA’s Protocol on Trade in Goods in the pharmaceutical sector of Africa’s manufacturing industry.

“There is no doubt, that with AfCFTA as a unifying platform, Africa can move toward industrial sovereignty in healthcare, reduce vulnerability to global supply shocks, and ensure that future pandemics find the continent better prepared and selfreliant.”

According to Grandview Research, Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape is heavily dependent on imports, with over 70 per cent of medicines brought in from abroad, and half of the continent’s countries lacking any local production.

Manufacturing is highly concentrated: just eight countries, half of them in North Africa, account for 85 per cent of the continent’s 690 pharmaceutical facilities. Most of these facilities operate at only 30-60 per cent of their capacity, significantly lower than the 70 per cent+ typical in more developed economies.

“Several studies and policy reviews have also shown that the continent sources most of its generics and APIs from India and China, while many patented or branded medicines originate from the EU, the U.S. and Japan.

“Such import dependence has been visible during supply shocks such as the pandemic which exposed the fragility of global medicine supply chains and underscored Africa’s vulnerability when distant policies or trade frictions curtail flows.” The PAMA boss stressed that for Africa, the takeaway was profound.

Africa’s policymakers must therefore rethink trade from this perspective, not as passive participants in global commerce, but as architects of investment flows. It would be recalled that trade tensions have deepened following President Trump’s social media announcement introducing a new wave of tariffs.

The president declared that a 100 per cent duty will now apply to all branded or patented pharmaceutical products unless the producing company is actively constructing a manufacturing facility within the United States. Products from companies that have already commenced local production projects will be exempted from the new measure.

Notably, this policy does not extend to generic drugs, which constitute roughly 90 per cent of imported pharmaceuticals into the US, with India accounting for the bulk of this supply.

Most branded medicines entering the US originate from Europe, where many pharmaceutical giants already operate or are investing in American production facilities.

These investments could potentially shield them from the steep tariff, although it remains uncertain whether the exemption covers all of their US-bound products or only those manufactured domestically.

According to Deloitte Global Economics Research Center, the announcement sent shockwaves through global financial markets, prompting a decline in the share prices of major pharmaceutical companies in Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India.

In response, the Japanese government expressed its expectation that the existing trade agreement with the U.S. which caps tariffs on Japanese imports at 15 per cent should override the new directive.

However, this clarification was absent from Washington’s official statement, adding to the policy’s uncertainty. Despite the uproar, analysts believe that the effect on US drug prices may be limited.

This is largely because most imported drugs fall into the generic category and are therefore excluded from the new tariff, while several non-US firms already produce or are in the process of establishing production capacity within America effectively insulating them from the measure’s full impact.