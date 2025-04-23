Report: Use Of Cheques By US Businesses Surged In 2024

Share

Use of paper cheques by U.S. businesses jumped last year, according to an annual survey by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP).

The report said that the number of respondents reporting use of paper cheque for payments surged to 91 per cent, up from 75 per cent in 2023.

The AFP issues its Payments Fraud and Control Survey report yearly, exploring the types of payments financial professionals use and how they encountered fraud in a given year.

This year, the association seemed at a loss to explain the result. ”While it is unclear why cheque usage increased somewhat dramatically in 2024, some organizations may have been misled into thinking that cheque payments are safer than digital payments,” the report said.

“This view is clearly false after reviewing the data collected” in the annual report since 2015.

Indeed, cheque payments are the method most often involved in payments fraud, with “63 per cent of respondents experiencing attempted or actual fraud via checks in 2024,” the association highlighted in a press release announcing the survey results.

That percentage declined only slightly from 65 per cent in 2023, but is down substantially from 77 per cent in 2014, the report showed. That may be related to federal authority notices, and extensive media coverage, of an increase in mail theft leading to cheque fraud.

