Report: US Suspends Financial Contributions To WTO

As the Donald Trump-led administration in the United States ramps up efforts to cut government spending, Reuters, yesterday, citing three trade sources, reported that the country had paused contributions to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to the report, “The Trump administration is retreating from global institutions it sees as at odds with his ‘America First’ economic policies.

It plans to quit some, such as the World Health Organisation, and has cut contributions to others as part of a broad review of federal spending.”

The WTO has already been hobbled by a US move in 2019 during Trump’s first term to block new judge appointments to its top appeals court, which left its key dispute settlement system only partially functional. Washington had accused the WTO Appellate Body of judicial overreach in trade disputes.

