Report: US Military Draws up Air Strike Plans for Nigeria After Trump’s Order

The United States military is reportedly preparing contingency plans for potential airstrikes in Nigeria, following a directive from President Donald Trump instructing the Pentagon to “prepare to intervene” to protect Christians from terrorist attacks, according to The New York Times.

The report, released Wednesday, indicates that US Africa Command submitted a series of operational options to the Department of Defence in response to a request from Secretary Pete Hegseth to develop plans consistent with Trump’s orders. Officials familiar with the planning told The New York Times that the proposals, described as “heavy,” “medium,” and “light,” detail different levels of military engagement within Nigeria.

The “heavy” option would involve deploying an aircraft carrier strike group o the Gulf of Guinea, accompanied by fighter jets or long-range bombers capable of striking militant targets deep in northern Nigeria.

The “medium” option would deploy MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1 Predator drones to carry out targeted strikes on insurgent camps, convoys, and vehicles. These operations would be coordinated with U.S. intelligence to ensure “precise and timely” attacks, the report said.

By contrast, the “light” option emphasises intelligence sharing, logistical support, and joint operations with Nigerian forces to counter Boko Haram and other Islamist groups accused of mass killings, abductions, and attacks on churches.

Senior Pentagon officials reportedly acknowledge that limited airstrikes or drone operations are unlikely to end Nigeria’s protracted insurgency, unless the US undertakes a full-scale campaign similar to those in Iraq or Afghanistan—an approach Washington is not currently pursuing.