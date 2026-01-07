Report: US Air Force C-130j Jet Lands In Abuja

A United States Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, registration 08-3176, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja Monday night, IgbereTV reports.

The aircraft arrived from Dakar, Senegal, drawing immediate attention as US military airlift operations in West Africa have more commonly been routed through established logistics hubs in Cote d’Ivoire or Ghana.

The C-130J, a versatile four-engine turboprop, is a cornerstone of US military logistics. Its standard missions range from troop and cargo transport to medical evacuation and humanitarian aid delivery.

While the specific purpose of today’s flight has not been officially disclosed by US or Nigerian authorities, its arrival occurs within a period of significantly heightened US military engagement in the region. The aircraft’s presence in Nigeria’s capital follows a major and unprecedented shift in US military policy toward the country.

On December 25, 2025, the United States conducted its first publicly acknowledged airstrikes on Nigerian soil. Authorised by President Donald Trump, the “powerful and deadly” strikes targeted positions of an ISIS-affiliated faction in the Buani Forest area of Sokoto State.

This historic military action was framed by the US administration as a measure to protect Christian communities from violence. However, the operation has been met with complex reactions.

The Nigerian government confirmed it coordinated with and approved the action, with Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, stating that US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, provided prior notice.

Simultaneously, Nigerian officials strongly contested the characterisation of a “Christian genocide,” emphasising that the nation’s security challenges are multifaceted and affect all communities.

The landing underscores a tangible and active US military presence in Nigeria, moving beyond traditional advisory and training roles to include direct action, with corresponding logistical support evident on the ground in Abuja.