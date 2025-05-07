Report: UN Believes US Seeking To Weaken Global Development Finance Efforts

Share

The United States is seeking to weaken a global deal aimed at helping developing countries struggling with the impacts of climate change and other issues, an internal United Nations document seen by Reuters showed.

According to the news agency, the Trump administration opposes draft reforms of the world’s financial system intended to help developing countries, including around taxation, credit ratings and fossil fuel subsidies.

It also wants mentions of “climate,” “gender equality” and “sustainability” stripped out.

Reuters said that the previously unreported document sheds light on how the Trump administration is seeking to imprint an “America First” agenda, including opposition to efforts to slow climate change and promote diversity, on the institutions at the heart of fixing global systemic crises.

The once-a-decade, 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville, Spain, in June aims to influence the strategic direction of the world’s development finance institutions.

Countries agreed at FFD3, for example, to broaden tax cooperation efforts so that developing countries could help set the rules and as of last May more than 140 countries were involved.

