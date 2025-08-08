Report: UK Watchdog To Tighten Rules For Payment Firms From May 2026

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday it would roll out stricter rules for electronic payment firms from May 2026 to better safeguard customers’ money, according to a Reuters report. The regulator, which first laid out proposed reforms for payment firms in September, said companies would be required to keep customer money separate from their own funds, so that it could be returned if the firm fails.

The payments sector has come under greater scrutiny as more consumers have become exposed to the risk of poor safe – guarding. Between 2017 and 2022, the use of current accounts with online money and payment institutions – rather than traditional banks – has surged five-fold, a FCA survey shows.

Under the tighter rules, larger payment firms will be subject to monthly reporting and annual audits, and they will be required to conduct daily checks to ensure the right amount of money is being safeguarded to protect customers. The rules will apply to payment institutions, e-money institutions (EMIs) and credit unions that issue e-money, the regulator said.

EMIs flooded London over the last decade, benefiting from a lighter regulatory burden com pared to banks. Last month foreign exchange broker Argentex, an e-money institution (EMI) since 2018, fell into special administration after succumbing to market volatility following a decline in the company’s liquidity position. Failed payment firms had average shortfalls of 65 per cent of their customers’ funds over a five-year period to mid-2023, the FCA said.