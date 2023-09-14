Report: UK Varsities Reliant On Overseas Students

Higher-education providers in England have an “unhealthy dependency” on international students, to compensate for frozen tuition fees and increased costs, a Lords committee report has warned.

Neither the government nor the regulator, the Office for Students, is tackling the “looming crisis”, the Industry and Regulators Committee says.

The OfS lacks independence and is not trusted by providers, the report says. But the OfS said it had taken steps to address many of the issues raised, reports the BBC.

It became the regulator for higher education in England in 2018 and oversees 425 universities, colleges and other providers, aiming to hold them to account and ensure they give students value for money.

There were 469,160 international students in the UK in 2017-18, ris- ing to 679,970 by 2021-22, according to Higher Education Student Statistics. And last year, OfS figures show, 22.3% were from China.