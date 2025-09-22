Report: Uber Contributes N34bn To Nigerian Economy

A recent report has revealed that the ride-hailing platform, Uber, has contributed an estimated N34 billion to the Nigerian economy in 2023.

The findings were launched at the Lagos Road Mobility Summit, an event hosted in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Transport to advance dialogue on safer and more inclusive transportation.

The Nigeria Economic Impact Report, conducted by the policy research firm Public First, also found that Uber riders enjoyed a consumer surplus valued at nearly N500 billion through significant savings in time, cost, and convenience.

For thousands of Nigerians, Uber has become a lifeline for both income and independence. Drivers using the app earned N6.1 billion more in 2023 than they would have in their next best alternative, with average earnings sitting at 34 per cent higher.

The report also quantified the value of flexibility, the freedom for drivers to decide when and how to work, at an additional N6.3 billion.

Almost nine in ten drivers, or 88 per cent, said this flexibility is crucial for balancing their family responsibilities. A driver in Abuja explained, “With Uber, I choose my hours. I can take my children to school, then drive during the day, and still be home in the evening. It gives me control over my life.”

General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, Deepesh Thomas, stated: “Uber is more than a way to move from A to B; it’s a platform that empowers people to shape their own futures.

“From drivers who value the flexibility of earning on their own terms, to women who feel safer getting home at night, to local businesses reaching more customers, Uber is proud to be part of Nigeria’s growth story.”

The study highlighted that convenience and safety are primary reasons Nigerians choose Uber, with 98 per cent of riders citing convenience, 97 per cent citing safety, and 96 per cent citing comfort as key factors.

The impact on safety is particularly significant for women, with 78 per cent stating that Uber is the safest way for them to get home at night.

Furthermore, 79 per cent of riders agreed that the service helps reduce drunk driving by providing a safe and reliable travel option after dark.

A young professional in Lagos noted, “If I’m working late, I know I can get home safely with Uber. My family can track my trip, and that peace of mind is priceless.”

The platform’s broader economic impact includes generating nearly N930 million in value for the nighttime economy, enabling people to safely enjoy restaurants, concerts, and nightlife.

Nigeria’s tourism industry also benefited, with Uber adding N5.4 billion in value by helping visitors and locals explore destinations more easily.

Beyond financial metrics, the report emphasised the value of time, noting that riders saved more than 1.8 million hours in 2023.

The Lagos Road Mobility Summit, which featured key voices from government agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, as well as international bodies like the World Bank, underscored the importance of collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s road safety challenges and highlighted the role of technology-driven platforms in creating more inclusive transport systems.