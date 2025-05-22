Report: UBA Emerges Nigeria’s Strongest Brand In 2025

Share

The United Bank for Africa ( UBA) has emerged among the top 500 globally recognised banking brands on finance report, according to the independent report by Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation consultancy.

UBA also ranks as the 13th strongest banking brand globally among the top 500 banking brands. According to the report, UBA group rises from 9th spot to become the strongest Nigerian brand.

Responding to the latest ranking, UBA Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, said: “This year’s ranking is no coincidence; it is the result of deliberate planning, strategic investments, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

We remain steadfast in our mission to adapt to the evolving landscape, ensuring we consistently deliver exceptional value and keep our customers delighted.”

“United Bank for Africa has risen from ninth position in 2024 to become the strongest Nigerian brand in 2025, with a BSI score of 92.4/100 and a corresponding AAA+ rating, the highest accolade for brand strength awarded by Brand Finance.

UBA performs strongly across all key research metrics, earning notably high scores in brand familiarity, preference, and consideration, indicating strong consumer trust and loyalty”, Brand Finance noted in the report.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

